Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issue shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Monday owing to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from People's Colony, Khizra, Khiyaban Colony, KTM-1 and National Colony feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Maqbool Road, Dawakhari, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Malahri, City, Mochiwala Road and Mureedwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (August 17).

Power supply from Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, new Sitiana, Wanihar Mill, al-Mustafa Shaheed, Sammundri Road and Ravi feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.

m. whereas new Jinnah Colony, State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Amin Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gulfishan feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road-II grid station, new Langrana feeder emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad, Bhai Wala, Chenab Steel and Misaqul Maal feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 17.

Meanwhile, all feeders of 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa, HB Shah, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Nia Lahore, Mureedwala, Manjhala Bagh, Kamalia, Chatiana (Shorkot Road), Shorkot City, Pir Mehal, Athara Hazari, Ahmad Pur Sial and GM Raja grid stations will observe 100 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday (August 17).