Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issue Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chenab Steel feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 3 pm while al-Rehman feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 4 pm.

