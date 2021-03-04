Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issue shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chenab Steel feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 3 pm while al-Rehman feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 4 pm.