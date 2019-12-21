Faisalabad Electric Supply company issued power shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply company FESCO ) has issued power shutdown schedule in connection with repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for Sunday

According to the schedule, electricity will remain suspended from the feeders including Haiderabad, Muqam Hayyat, Karkhana bazaar, Down Stream, Kutchehry bazaar, Sulemanpura, Remount, Eidgah road, Hilal-e-Ahmed, Chernali, Madina colony, Shaheen (PAF), Pak Army, Patha Mandi road, Circuit House, Tariqabad, Rural, DHQ, Silki branch, Urban area, Istiqlal abad, Fatima Jinnah colony, Water Supply and CMH feeder emanating from 132 KV Sargodha city grid station.