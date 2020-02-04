Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Sangra feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (February 05, 2020).

