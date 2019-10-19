Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues 35,000 new meters

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafeequl Hasan said that 35,000 new electricity supply meters have been released for provision of domestic and commercial connections in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) Shafeequl Hasan said that 35,000 new electricity supply meters have been released for provision of domestic and commercial connections in the region.

Addressing an open court on Saturday, he said that FESCO is spending one billion rupees to improve its existing infrastructure in addition to construction of new grid stations.

About 20 applications were presented to FESCO chief during his open court and he issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them.