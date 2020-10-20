Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues maintenance schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a maintenance schedule for its all circles in order to improve distribution system.A Fesco spokesman on Tuesday said field staff had been issued directions to complete the maintenance work during scheduled period so that maximum relief could be provided to consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a maintenance schedule for its all circles in order to improve distribution system.A Fesco spokesman on Tuesday said field staff had been issued directions to complete the maintenance work during scheduled period so that maximum relief could be provided to consumers.

He said that the field staff would trim down trees fall beneath electricity lines in addition to replacing out-of-order circuit breakers, redundant wires and tower disks. He said that during maintenance schedule, electricity supply will also remain suspended from different feeders.

However, completion of maintenance work will also help in redressing complaints of low voltage and power theft, he added.