Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued electricity shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for August 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued electricity shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for August 25.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the following feeders: Gogeera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, New Awagat, Alipur Banglow, Arrkana and Waser, emanating from 132KV Jarranwala grid station.