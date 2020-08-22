UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:57 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued electricity shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for August 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued electricity shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for August 25.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the following feeders: Gogeera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, New Awagat, Alipur Banglow, Arrkana and Waser, emanating from 132KV Jarranwala grid station.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Alipur August From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Navalny's Transportation Expensive, Costs Covered ..

37 seconds ago

Security tightens in Sukkur division

39 seconds ago

Three women injured in roof collapsed

41 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 274 others: ..

45 seconds ago

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

3 minutes ago

Provision of best services to consumers top priori ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.