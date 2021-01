Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has released a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has released a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines.

According to schedule, supply of electricity will remain suspended on January 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Faisalabad Road and Barala feeders, emanating from 132KV Jaranwala grid station.

On January 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from 66KV Shams Textile Mills grid station from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Raza Town-I, Hamdard-I, Jhumra Road, Malikpur Road, Faisal, Zia Towns, New Amin Town, Paradise, Saeed Colony, Lyallpur Gallerya, 208 Chak Road, Grand Autrium, United Industries, Mobilink feeder emanating from 132KV SPS grid station.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Langrana, Khurdpur, Ilyas, Mashallah, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Aminpur, Shahbazpur, Sindhu and Prokianwala feeders emanating from 132KV Narrwala grid station.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Muslim Colony, College Road, New Riazabad, and New Chenab Nagar feeders emanating from 132KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Dawar feeder emanating from 132KV Lalian grid station.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Mianu, Nisar Colony, GIC, Pepsi, Sasooha, Samanabad, Muzaffar Colony, 4-Season, Ilyas Garden, Government General Hospital, Roashanwala and Mujahidabad feeders emanating from 132KV Samundri Road grid station.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra city and PARCO feeders emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bibi Jan, Johal, Al-Zaman feeders emanating from 132KV Bandala grid station, Dastgeer Colony emanating from 66KV Old Thermal grid station, Amin Town feeder emanating from 132KV Old Thermal grid station. Bagaywala feeder emanating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Ghaziabad, Rehmatabad, Johar Colony emanating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station and Mansooran feeder emanating from 132KV industrial estate grid station and Taja Beerwala and Anayat Ali Shah feeders emanating from 132KV Bhowana grid station.