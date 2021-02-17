Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium and Cardiology-II feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City and Parco feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Din Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Khiyaban Green feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Naithary and Jail Road feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. whereas Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, Model City, Marafco, Best Export, new Madina Town, Dastgir Colony and National Silk Mill feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station and all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will observe load shedding from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on February 20.

Meanwhile, all feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate, Chiniot Road, Chak Jhumra, University, Narwala Road, Nia Lahore and Sammundri Road grid stations will observe 40 megawatt load shedding from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday (February 20, 2021).