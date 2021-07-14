UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:13 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Meeranwala, Bahaduray Wala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi, Industrial Estate-3 and STS feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Arzo, Chaudhary Wala and Best Export feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 11 am while Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 am to 10 am on Thursday (July 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kukrani, Jahanian Shah and Noon Sugar Mills feeders emanating from 66-KV Jahanian Shah grid station will also remain suspended from 6 am to 6 pm on July 15.

