Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Nishat Mill-1 feeder emanating from 132-Kv Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, Samana, Azhar Corporation and Ramdewali feeders, originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Jalal Street, Iqbal Town, General Hospital and Faisal feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pur, Malari, Scarp and Toba Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Punj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Khayaban Garden, Cres Tex, CTM-II, new Civil Line and Ismaeel Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station and PMC feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 21.

Meanwhile, electricity supply from Noorwaly feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, New Madina Town feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Khwaja Garden and General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station and Hilal Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Cardiology, Faisal, new Jinnah Colony, islam Nagar, Sahil and Rasheed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, al-Khaliq, Mansoorwala, Bhola Pir and Kamal Spinning feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Raza Town-1/Chak No.204 feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Marzi Pura, GM Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from Kukrani, Jahanian Shah and Raboon Sugar Mill feeders originating from 66-KV Jahanian grid station from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 21, 2021.