Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on October 16 and 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on October 16 and 17.

According to the schedule issued here Thursday, supply of electricity will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on October 16 from Jail road feeder emanating from 220 KV Jarranwala road grid station.

On October 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Saeedabad-I, II, Gojraa Morrh, and HAR mills emanating from 132KV new Lahore grid station and Mochiwala feeder emanating from 132KV Gojran grid station.

