Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown programme for different grid stations for May 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown programme for different grid stations for May 21.

According to the schedule released here on Thursday, power will remain suspended from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 132-kV VAC grid station, 132-kV MTM grid station, and 132-kV JK Tech grid station.

On May 22, electricity will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Hassan Spinning-I, Jarranwala Road, New MK Sons, MK Sons, Arzoo, Hassan Spinning-II, Bismillah Megna, Chaudhry Wala Sabuana and Chawla feeders emanating from 132-KB Khurrianwala grid station and DIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola, Brighto, Chemical, Karas Paint, Zahid Ge, Al-Hafiz Kristo Plast, Chin Sun and Orient material feeders emanating from 132-kV FIEDMC grid station.

Power will also remain suspended from Scarp-I, new Awagat, Lahore Road, Tharaj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki, Alipur Bunglow, Al-Habib, Kutchehry Road, Ashiq Ali Shaheed Road, TNT Pakistan Limited and new Khanoana feeders.