Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Peoples Colony No 2 feeder linked with 132-kV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station, Khwaja Garden, Data Street, LCM, new Dost Street/Khan Street, Sarfaraz Colony, Ideal Chowk, Sharif Pura, Hilal road, and Bostan-e-Zahra feeders attached with 132-kV Faisalabad city grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm on Sunday (September 25, 2022).