UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Peoples Colony No 2 feeder linked with 132-kV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station, Khwaja Garden, Data Street, LCM, new Dost Street/Khan Street, Sarfaraz Colony, Ideal Chowk, Sharif Pura, Hilal road, and Bostan-e-Zahra feeders attached with 132-kV Faisalabad city grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm on Sunday (September 25, 2022).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Trump in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to ..

Trump in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to Overturn Election Defeat - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Relief assistance flight from Saudi Arabia arrives ..

Relief assistance flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Precision agriculture to help in increasing yield ..

Precision agriculture to help in increasing yield of crops

4 minutes ago
 Myanmar reports 380 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reports 380 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Southgate running out of time to arrest England sl ..

Southgate running out of time to arrest England slide

6 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi discusses flood relief measures with ..

Parvez Elahi discusses flood relief measures with former CM Buzdar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.