Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Shutdown Schedule From Dec 5th To 30

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:53 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown schedule from Dec 5th to 30

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity in different city areas from December 5 to 30 from 9am to 1 pm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity in different city areas from December 5 to 30 from 9am to 1 pm.

The XEN (Operation) FESCO has said that electric supply would be disconnected on December, 3 in the area of Millat Abad, Gill Wala, New Satellite Town, Dec 5 Bhagtanwala Muslim Bazaar, Iqbal Colony, Industrial Estate, Dec 9 Cadet college, Sial Mor Dec 10 Millat Abad, Gill wala, New Satelite town, Dec 11 Satellite town, Dec 12 Bhagatanwala, Muslim bazaar, iqbal colony, Industrial estate.

The Electricity would also be disconnected on Dec 16 in the areas of Sial Mor, Dec 17 Millatabad, Gillwala, New Satelite town, Dec 19 Cadet college, Bhagtanwala, Muslim Bazaar, Iqbal Colony, Inductrial Estate, Dec 22 Sial mor, Dec 24 new Satellite town, Millat Abad, Gillwala, New Satelite town, Dec 26 Bhagatanwala, Muslim Bazaar Iqbal colony, Industrial Estate and Dec 30 New Satelite town.

