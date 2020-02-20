UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:24 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance from February 23 to 26 from 9am to 1pm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance from February 23 to 26 from 9am to 1pm.

According to schedule issued by the XEN Operation FESCO 1st division, the electric supply would be suspended for necessary repair and maintenance from different 132 KV grid stations and 11KV feeders in various areas of Sargodha.

The electric supply would be disconnected on Feb 23 from 132 KV kirana grid station and 11kv feeders including 49-tail, Charnali, and Hyderabad feeders while 132 kv grid station Luddaywala and 11kv grid staion luddaywala. The electricity would also be suspended from 11 kv feeders including 132 grid station Sargodha city and 132 kv grid station of 126 SB and Walayat Shah feeder on February 26 from 9am to 1pm.

