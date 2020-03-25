UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Precautionary Measures For Safety Of Officials, Consumers

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:02 PM

In view of current situation of coronavirus (COVID-19), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) administration has issued precautionary measures for the safety of FESCO officials and consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of current situation of coronavirus (COVID-19), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) administration has issued precautionary measures for the safety of FESCO officials and consumers.

According to directives, the attendance of staff would be reduced to avoid close interaction in all offices including General Managers, Chief Engineers and Director Generals.

The Employees with illness (flu, fever, cardiovascular diseases, diabetic, asthmatic etc.) or facing any other serious health issues will also work from home with the prior approval of their HODs.

Female staff has kids / expecting kids, will remain off but will work from home. No station leave shall be admissible during the lockdown period while office timings of FESCO will be observed from 10:00am to 04:00pm.

Public dealing in all offices of FESCO will be completely banned during lockdown. Consumers / visitors will be informed to lodge their complaints through Complaint boxes/ online system / complaint numbers, which have been displayed on locked gate of respective complaint offices.

Private visitors and FESCO officials from field offices including CBA Union Office Bearers are not allowed to visit the Circles / HQs FESCO. They are required to email / Whatsapp their complaints / issues during the lockdown period. Similarly, official meetings should involve minimum members.

Operation staff has been deputed at complaints offices and the staff of customers services centre will report to their Director / SE concerned for assignments / redressal of complaints received through telephone / email / whatsapp in an effective manner.

