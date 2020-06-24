Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues safety instructions

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has asked masses to adopt precautionary measures to avert from any untoward incident during rains

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has asked masses to adopt precautionary measures to avert from any untoward incident during rains.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that chances of short-circuiting increase during rainy days, hence, people should focus on instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He advised to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machine, refrigerator, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures.

People should immediately inform nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No.118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554 in case of short-circuiting of any electricity pole, break of electricity wire or any other emergent situation relating to electricity and avoid from touching short-circuiting items, FESCO spokesman added.