Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Agri University, State Bank, Gulshan Colony, City, new Jinnah Colony, Iqbal Stadium and Cardiology-II feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Misaqul Mall, Ashraf Abad and Ghazi Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Ghazi Abad grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Punj Pulli Road, Ali Road, Qaim Sain, Model Town, Eid Gah Road, Muneer Abad, Grace Tex-II and Iqbal Town feeders originating from 132-KV Agriculture University grid station and Railway Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (September 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Maddoana, Al-Mehmood and Wanihar Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon whereas all feeders of 132-KV Chenab Nagar, Lalian, Jhang Road Faisalabad, Bhowana and Aminpur grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on September 03, 2020.