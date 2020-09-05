Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana, Factory Area, City (GIS), Jhang Road-1, Jhang Road-2 and Aminpur grid stations will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday (September 06, 2020).