UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana, Factory Area, City (GIS), Jhang Road-1, Jhang Road-2 and Aminpur grid stations will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday (September 06, 2020).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang September Sunday 2020 All From FESCO

Recent Stories

Jihadists net $140 mn from Burkina gold mine raids ..

40 seconds ago

Prime Minister unveils Rs 1,100 b historic package ..

41 seconds ago

Nearly 30 People Arrested After Another Night of U ..

43 seconds ago

New school year begins in Iran amid concerns, crit ..

44 seconds ago

SSDO launches legislative support group on CVE in ..

47 seconds ago

AJK to observe Defense Day with traditional zeal a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.