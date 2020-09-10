Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Gulab, Akba, S-II, Nazeer Shaheed, Sultani Alasto, Jaranwala Road, Qararwala, Lal Kothi, Makkoana and Borstal Jail feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday (Sept 11, 2020).