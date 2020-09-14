UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:46 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Mansoorwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Sabzi Mandi and Sadhar feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Raod-1 grid station, Ideal/Ishaq, Pride and Ideal feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Ahmad Jamal, Saboana and Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while all feeders emanating from 132-Kv Jhang Road Faisalabad, Bhowana and Aminpur grid stations will observe 20 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday (September 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Town feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 16, 2020.

