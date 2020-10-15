Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon while Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwala, Nisar Colony, Pepsi, Samanabad and Mujahid Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Friday (October 16). �Similarly, electricity supply from College Road and new Factory Area feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, new Dry Port and K&M feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.

m. to 5 p.m. on October 16. Meanwhile, power supply from Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Five Star food, new Interloop, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad, Phalahiwala and Interloop-5 feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Baranala, Jhumra City, Kamal, Parco, Rasool Pur, Sandal, Scarp-1, Sultan Nagar, Zeeshan Textile and Faisalabad Steel feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, City Housing, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and Jandanwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Roaad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Pepsi, Susan Road and Rafhan feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Koh-e-Noor City, National Silk Mill, new Madina Town and Marafco feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (October 16, 2020).