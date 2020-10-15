UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon while Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwala, Nisar Colony, Pepsi, Samanabad and Mujahid Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Friday (October 16). �Similarly, electricity supply from College Road and new Factory Area feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, new Dry Port and K&M feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.

m. to 5 p.m. on October 16. Meanwhile, power supply from Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Five Star food, new Interloop, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad, Phalahiwala and Interloop-5 feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Baranala, Jhumra City, Kamal, Parco, Rasool Pur, Sandal, Scarp-1, Sultan Nagar, Zeeshan Textile and Faisalabad Steel feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, City Housing, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and Jandanwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Roaad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Pepsi, Susan Road and Rafhan feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Koh-e-Noor City, National Silk Mill, new Madina Town and Marafco feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (October 16, 2020).

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot October 2020 Textile All From Government National Silk And Rayon Mills Limited Shams Textile Mills Limited FESCO Housing P

Recent Stories

President Masood praises Qatar Charity for support ..

27 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Faisalabad’s First ..

29 minutes ago

Infinix Zero 8 – The Nightscape Legend is offici ..

36 minutes ago

Wardens directed to accelerate campaign against ti ..

2 minutes ago

Six gamblers rounded up with Rs 15,950 cash stake ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes 673.039 kg drugs in 12 operations; arre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.