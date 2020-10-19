Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Chenab Fabrics feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday (October 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Ahmad Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Kanwanwala and Langar Makhdoom feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Taja Beerwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, AZ Apparel, Sajjad, K&M, new Dry Port, Jandanwala and City Housing feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road, Al-Habib, Canal Road, Islam Pura, new Awagat, Katchery Road and Ali Pur Bungalow feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Best Export, Model City and Mobilink feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Faisalabad Steel, Kamal, Jhumra City, Zeeshan Textile, Sandal, Sultan Nagar, Parco, Rasool Pur and Barnala feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Zia Town, Saeed Colony, Lyallpur Galleria and Chak 208/R-B Road feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Mansoorabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and all feeders originating from 132-KV Ibrahim Fiber grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from al-Awan, Muneer Shaheed, Lundianwala, Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while College Road and new Factory Area feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (October 21, 2020).