Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Faiz Abad, Railway Road, Chenab College, Pakkay Wala, Milad Chowk, Iqbal Sons Flour Mills, Mochiwala, Ashraf Shaheed, Bajjiana, Kot Sai Singh and Iftikhar Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang-II grid station, Pakhara Sultan, Sher Abad, Sitiana, Naseer Abad, Makhiyana and Shabbir Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Khewa grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Ehsan Yousuf Textile, Ehsaq, Johal, Pride Mill, Nagra Mill, HH Mill, Ziyarat and FESCO-4 feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Thursday (October 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Paradise feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station and Hamdard feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Bucheki Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Soondh feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City Mamonkanjan feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Dijkot Road and Shareef Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Kallar Wala and Zafar Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Kareem Town and PC-II feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khizra feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, new Dijkot feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri grid station, GIC, Shadi Pura and Elyas Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jhamra and Jungle Sarkar feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Gulbahar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Faisal, Rasheed Abad, Sadar Bazaar and Raja Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, al-Khaliq and Bhola Pir feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ali Housing, Gulberg, Risala Road and Atomic Energy feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Elyas, Raza Abad and Marzi Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Scarp and Bashir Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on October 29.

Meanwhile power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Mochiwala Road Road, Kathoor, Pensara, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Maqbool Pur and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Hajwairi Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday (October 29, 2020).