Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Pensara Road, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Bhaiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (November 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Murree and Anjum Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Hindoana feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bukharian feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Mansooran feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Miani feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Sant Singh Road feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas KTM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV Judgewala Road grid station, Best Export, Mobilink and Model City feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Lyallpur Galleria, Saeed Colony, Zia Town, Mobilink and Chak No.208-RB Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Nawaz Town, Motorway City, Azhar Corporation, Samana, Ali Town and Sargodha Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on November 25.

Meanwhile, power supply from Usman Town, Millat Town, Ramdewali, 7-JB, Motorway City, Baseline Indus, Sitara Textile and Rasheed Usman feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while FECTO Board and City feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Likewise, Ejaz Town, Allied Hospital, Gulshan Colony, City, new Civil Line, Raja Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, State Bank, Serena, Rehmat Town, Agriculture University, State Life, Rasool Park, Saeed Abad, Akbar Abad, General Hospital, Iqbal Stadium, Khayaban Garden, Jalal Street, Ismaeel Road, Qudrat Abad, Panj Pulli Road, Qaim Sain, CTM-II, Ali Road, Muneer Abad, Model Town, Eid Gah Road, Iqbal Town, CTM-1, Cardiology, Faisal, Taj Colony, new Jinnah Colony, Islam Nagar, Sahil and Rasheed Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Agriculture University grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-kV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations will observe 20-30 megawatt load management from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 25.