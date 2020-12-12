Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 5 p.m. while Fareed, Farooq, Naradadaand Dijkot Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid stationwill observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday (December 13, 2020).