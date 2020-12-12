UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:19 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 5 p.m. while Fareed, Farooq, Naradadaand Dijkot Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid stationwill observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday (December 13, 2020).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road December Sunday 2020 From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Borei Class Sub Vladimir Monomakh Conducts ..

20 seconds ago

Football: English Premier League results

23 seconds ago

Bassino wins giant slalom as Shiffrin laments a 'b ..

25 seconds ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

51 minutes ago

Govt is not scared for opposition's jugglery tacti ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.