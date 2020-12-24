Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco, Faisalabad Steel, Rasool Pur, Zeeshan Textile, Kamal and Sandal feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint and Brighto Chemical feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (December 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Chak 208 Road feeder emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Ghani Surmax feeder emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on December 26, 2020.