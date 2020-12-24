UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:42 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco, Faisalabad Steel, Rasool Pur, Zeeshan Textile, Kamal and Sandal feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint and Brighto Chemical feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (December 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Chak 208 Road feeder emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Ghani Surmax feeder emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on December 26, 2020.

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road December 2020 Textile From FESCO P

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

16 minutes ago

Pak army provides medical aid to 696 patients in k ..

4 minutes ago

AJK LA approves 14th Amendment Act 2020 in the Sta ..

4 minutes ago

Govt vigilant on new variant of SARS COV-2

4 minutes ago

Iran warns Trump against 'adventurism'

8 minutes ago

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.