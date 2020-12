Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from S-II, Lal Kothi, Jaranwala Raod and Borstal Jail feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, FSM, Barnala, Scarp-1, Scarp-2, Parco, Canal Road, Darul Ehsaasn, Sadaqat Kamal, Sultan Nagar, ZTM, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Sandal, Noorwalay and Sadaqat Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Gardana feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Al-Faisal feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Shadi Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Muazzam Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Jhumra City, Faisalabad Steal, Zeeshan Textile and Kamal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (December 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Multan Chemical, Ghani Halal Feed and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Jinnah, Sadhar, PAF, Gardana, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, Dhandra, Islampura, Tahir Pura, NIAB-II, Kausar Abad, Sabzi Mandi, Data and Sarshmeer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas Karas Paint and Brighto feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Barnala feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhumra grid station, Kararwala and Jaranwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Lathianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, new Amin Town feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station and Khiyaban Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 30, 2020.