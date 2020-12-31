Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Malari and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (January 01) while Rajana feeder originating from132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on Saturday (January 02, 2021).