UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Malari and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (January 01) while Rajana feeder originating from132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on Saturday (January 02, 2021).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Gojra January From FESCO P

Recent Stories

NHMP provides safe, sound journey on motorways, hi ..

1 minute ago

Ousted Algeria leader's 'secret child' loses appea ..

1 minute ago

HSATI expresses concerns over suspension of gas su ..

4 minutes ago

Burnley's new US owners pledge to back manager Dyc ..

4 minutes ago

Virus-ravaged oil market collapses by a fifth in 2 ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.