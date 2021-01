Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Ramdewali, Rasool Pur, CTM, Muslim Town and Mughal Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Meeranwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Sangra and Kanwanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza and Jani Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bachiana and new Dana Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Maddoana feeders emanating from Sitiana grid station, GM Abad, Raza Abad and Ahmad Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Ali Housing, Kamal Abad and Sarshmeer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Muhammad Ali Street and Chishtian Park feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Bungalow feeder emanating from Mureedwala grid station, Tandlianwala City, Alam Shah and Sammundri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Rasheed Abad, Model Town, State Bank, Sahil and Rehmat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Gaushala, Bilal and Momin Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dijkot City feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Bhola Pir feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Salooni Jhal, Katchery Bazaar and Garh feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Sitiana Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhal Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah and al-Awwal feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Jhal Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV GIS grid station, 29 Mor feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Noor Mehal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Shah Suwariya, Maqbool Pur and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and Haq Baho feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Usman Town, Millat Town, 7-JB, Motorway City, Baseline, Sitara Textile, Rasheed Usman, Sargodha Spinning, Nawaz Town, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Super, Millat Road, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent Board, ZTM, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dyeing feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday (January 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ejaz Town, Iqbal Town, Qudrat Abad, Raja Chowk, Rasool Pur, Sadar Bazaar, Faisal, Gulshan Colony, Qaim Sain, Muneer Abad, new Jinnah Colony and Saeed Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, Marafco, National Silk Mills and new Madina Town feeders originating from 66-KB OTP grid station, D-Ground and National Colony feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Saeed Abad, Pepsi, Susan Road and Rafhan feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and SOS Village feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas PIDC Mill/Lyallpur Chemical feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 07.

Meanwhile, power supply from City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II and Ismaeel Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will also remain suspended from 132-KV University grid station while Katchery Road, Islampura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (January 07, 2021).