Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from PAF, Sadhar, Data, Islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Makkah City, Zamzam, Harianwala, new Khannuana, T&N Pakistan Limited, Gulbahar, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Fateh Textile, Raheem Valley, Kareem Garden, Garden Colony, A-4-PGSHF and Awan Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m.

to 2:30 p.m. while Jaranwala Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Wednesday (February 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from PC No.2 feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Malik Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Model Town feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Lahore Road feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Hindoana feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Shareef Abad, Sain Wazir Ali, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Risyana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Wapda City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Baranala, Jhumra City, Parco and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II, new Jinnah Colony and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Qudrat Abad, Punj Puli Road, Ali Road, Qaim Sain, Model Town, Eid Gah Road, Muneer Abad, Grace Tex-II and Iqbal Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will alsoremain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).