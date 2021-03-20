Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Din Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Yasrab Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Darya Bal feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Meeranwala feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mamonkanjan, Bungalow, Mureedwala and Kotla feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas PAF, Sadhar, Data, Islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Madani, Rasool Park, Pepsi, Susan Road, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Amin Town, Farooq Abad, Rafhan, Abdullah Pur and Fateh Abad originating 132-KV OTP grid station, Canal Road, Marafco, new Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Best Export, Mobilink, National Silk Mills, Model City and Dastgir Colony feeders emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 20, 2021.