UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:08 AM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Din Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Yasrab Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Darya Bal feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Meeranwala feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mamonkanjan, Bungalow, Mureedwala and Kotla feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas PAF, Sadhar, Data, Islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Madani, Rasool Park, Pepsi, Susan Road, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Amin Town, Farooq Abad, Rafhan, Abdullah Pur and Fateh Abad originating 132-KV OTP grid station, Canal Road, Marafco, new Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Best Export, Mobilink, National Silk Mills, Model City and Dastgir Colony feeders emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 20, 2021.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Mobilink March From Best National Silk And Rayon Mills Limited FESCO Housing P

Recent Stories

Ashrafi strongly condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's ..

few seconds

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.