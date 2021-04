Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station and Canal Road feeder emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.

m. to 2:30 p.m. while Elyas Park and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (April 03, 2021).