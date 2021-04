Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shareef Abad, Sain Wazir Ali, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Rasiyana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 noon while Imam Bargah Road and Tata Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Sultan Nagar, Darul Ehsan and Rasool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Montgomery feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Al-Habib, Lahore Road and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station and Lal Kothi feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.

m. on Tuesday (April 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Al-Barkat, new Dijkot and Gojra Road feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Naithary feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Punj Pulli Road, Khiyaban-e-Garden, Karais Tex, CTM-II and Taj Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Rodala feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (April 06, 2021).