Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Thursday issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Gulbahar Colony, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Zamzam, A-4-PGSHF, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Khayaban Green, Harianwala, Makkah City, T&N, new Khannuana and Raheem Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon while Khurarianwala City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (April 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Edan Valley feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. on April 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Langar Khadoom and Sanghara feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Riaz Abad, Pathan Kot and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Barana and Pipal Bhatta feeders emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Chaudhary Wala and Arzo feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Hamdard feeder emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. whereas Tahir Pura, Dhandra, PAF, Judge Wala, Gardana, Jinnah and Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 09, 2021.