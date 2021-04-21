UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:48 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday and Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday and Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from Lathianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 12 noon on Friday and Saturday (April 23 and 24).

The Parokianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (April 24, 2021).

