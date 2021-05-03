Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Saboana, Nimra Textile Mills, Ahmad Jamal, Khurarianwala and Gohar Textile Mills feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Chawla, Ahmad Jamal and Gohar Waving feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon daily from May 05 to 08 while Ziyarat feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily from May 05 to 07.

Similarly, electricity supply from VAC feeder originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon from May 08 and 09, 2021.