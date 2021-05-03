UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Saboana, Nimra Textile Mills, Ahmad Jamal, Khurarianwala and Gohar Textile Mills feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Chawla, Ahmad Jamal and Gohar Waving feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon daily from May 05 to 08 while Ziyarat feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily from May 05 to 07.

Similarly, electricity supply from VAC feeder originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon from May 08 and 09, 2021.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Vac May Textile From FESCO P

Recent Stories

UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major ev ..

7 minutes ago

Renowned Qari Abdul Ghaffar Naqshbandi laid to res ..

1 minute ago

5 vehicles impounded, 25 challaned

1 minute ago

US Vice President Swears-In Bill Nelson as New NAS ..

1 minute ago

US, Brunei Discuss ASEAN Role in Resolving Myanmar ..

1 minute ago

Old Ravian donates for COVID-19 infected GCU emplo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.