Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Muazzam Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Fakhar Abad, Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (May 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Punj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Khayaban Garden, Grace Tex and CTM-II feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Chunni Rehan, Sanghara, Wallah and Riaz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon on May 26.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Liaqat Abad, Ali Housing, Khalid Abad, Nazim Abad, Sadhar, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Jalal Abad, Naradada and Sain Wazir Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).