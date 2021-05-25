UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:01 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from D-ground feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Chenab Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from islam Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC and Kamal feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on May 27.

Meanwhile, electricity supply from Muslim Colony, new Factory Area and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station and all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, power supply from Noorwaly feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, all feeders emanating from 66-KV Ashiyana Textile grid station, Aslam Shaheed, Bungalow, Noor Mehal, Soondh, Mureedwala, Kotla, Rajana and Toorianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on May 27, 2021.

