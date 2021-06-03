Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, Al-awwal, Bangla and Khawaja Habib feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Pindi, Jhamra, Tandlianwala City, Tayyabah Town and Best Chipboard feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon whereas Ejaz Town, Allied Hospital, City, Gulshan Colony, new Civil Line, Raja Chowk and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (June 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mills, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana and Abdullah Fiber feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 07.

Meanwhile, power supply from Katchery Road, Islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Punj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Khayaban Garden, Grace Tex and CTM-II feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from Risyana feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (June 07, 2021).