Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Lathianwala, Saboana, Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City, Migna and ZA Corporation feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-3 and STS feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning and Forest Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from HAR Textile, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on July 29, 2021.