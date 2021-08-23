Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from TM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

while Gogera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday (August 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Momin Abad, Gaushala, Sir Syed Town, Tata Bazaar and Rehmania Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 25, 2021.