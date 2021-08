Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Muslim Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Fakhar Abad, Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Sumaira Fabrics and Global feeders emanating from 132-KV Value Added City (VAC) grid station, Sadhar, Sabzi Mandi, islam Pura, Gardana and Dhandra feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Dillam, Shehzad, Alhar, Janiwala, Noorpur, Risala, Dabbanwala, Jalal Pur, Nagra, Taufail Shah and Waqas Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Toba Tek Singh grid station will observe shutdown from 4 a.

m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday (August 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jakhara, Jarala, Durkhana, Khekha Bungalow and Noor Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chatiana grid station, Kareem Bukhsh, Aroti and Mai Safooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Pir Mehal grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. whereas Junjwala, Durkhana Road, Wahgi, Kamalia Road, Noor Shah and Bhussi Kathia feeders originating from 132-KV Pir Mehal grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on August 26.

Meanwhile, power supply from Shorkot Road, Ghag, Scarp, Rakh Bango, Sultan Bahadur, Sadhnai and Dabban Kalan feeders emanating from 132-KV Shorkot City grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday (August 26, 2021).