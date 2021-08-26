Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kotla, Mureedwala and Torianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday (August 27, 2021).