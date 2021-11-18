Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply from Saeed Abad-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 2:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday (November 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Bucheki Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ismaeel Road, new Civil Line, Punj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Crais Tex, Khiyaban Garden and CTM feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Beeranwala, Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Road, Abdullah Fiber, Jhumra Road/Raza, Ahmad Straw and Faisalabad Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 19, 2021.