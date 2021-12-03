UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:34 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Kathoor and Scarp feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Jinnah, Gardana, Dhandra and Sadhar feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Dost Street and People's Colony No. 2 feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street, Gate Chowk, Hilal Road, Khawaja Garden and LCM feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (December 4).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas DHQ and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Katchery Road and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 4.

Meanwhile, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Sitara Sapna, PMC, WASA, Bahaduray Wala, Industrial Estate, Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riazul Jannah, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi and STS feeders emanating from 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Gojra Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Dawakhari feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4, 2021.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jhang Gojra December From Nishat Hyundai FESCO P

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

5 minutes ago
 Poland Begins Limited Access of Journalists to Bor ..

Poland Begins Limited Access of Journalists to Border With Belarus - Government

59 seconds ago
 Six member dacoit gang busted, stolen goods recove ..

Six member dacoit gang busted, stolen goods recovered

1 minute ago
 Anti-corona vaccination process reviewed

Anti-corona vaccination process reviewed

1 minute ago
 US Consul General visits Hub, explores opportuniti ..

US Consul General visits Hub, explores opportunities for US businesses

1 minute ago
 SAU Faculty library named after Dr. A.Q. Mughal

SAU Faculty library named after Dr. A.Q. Mughal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.