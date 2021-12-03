Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Kathoor and Scarp feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Jinnah, Gardana, Dhandra and Sadhar feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Dost Street and People's Colony No. 2 feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street, Gate Chowk, Hilal Road, Khawaja Garden and LCM feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (December 4).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas DHQ and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Katchery Road and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 4.

Meanwhile, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Sitara Sapna, PMC, WASA, Bahaduray Wala, Industrial Estate, Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riazul Jannah, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi and STS feeders emanating from 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Gojra Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Dawakhari feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 4, 2021.