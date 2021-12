Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Ramdewali and Sargodha Spinning feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Katchery Road and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, DHQ and Civil Line feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Lasani Town feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Samana, Azhar Corporation, Motorway City, Nawaz Town, Kailash, Jaguar, Super, Rasool Pur, FDA City, Ali Town, CTM and BL Industrial feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Khayaban Garden, islam Nagar, Punj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Crais Tex, CTM-II, new Civil Line and Ismaeel Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kashmir Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Sadhar, Gardana, Dhandra and Jinnah feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street, LCM, Gate Chowk, Hilal Road and Khawaja Garden feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City grid station, new Dost Street and Peoples' Colony No.

2 feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, SOS Village, Ashraf Abad, Wapda academy, Chenab Engineering, Bagaywala, Gatti, Umar Garden, Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Hamdard, Yousuf Abad, 500-KV Gatti, Mannanwala, Rehmat Abad, Ghazi Abad, Bhaiwala, NTU, Misaqul Mall, Mughal Pura and Johar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (December 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola and Karas Paint feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Usman Town, Kaka Khail, 7-JB, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, Ali Town and Sitara feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on December 11, 2021.