Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pindi, Jhamra, Tandlianwala City, Tayyabah Town and Best Chip board feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Jaranwala Road, Sultani Alasto, Borstal Jail, Edan Valley and Lal Kothi feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Hindoana, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, City, DHQ Chiniot, Iqbal Rice Mills, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Mallian, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Jhumra Road/Raza, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Abdullah Fiber, Ahmad Straw Board, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Sandal, Dry Port, Mughal Pura, Crescent Board and Millat Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday (February 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bhola Pir feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Dijkot City, new Al-Barkat/Gojra Road and Maan Pur feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Kareem Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dijkot Road, Katarian, Salooni Jhal and Garh feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, islam Pura and Bungalow feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ashraf Colony, Toba Road and Dawakhari feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Kallarwala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, City Tandlianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, ABC Road and Islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Kareem Garden feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Raza Abad and Sindhu feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Rasheed Abad feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, National Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 03, 2022.