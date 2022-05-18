UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 09:01 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Zamzam, Harianwala, Garden Colony, Gulbahar Colony and Babar Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Abdur Rehman Megna, Arshad Corporation, Jubilee Mueen Mills, Image Textile, HAR Textile, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Five Star, MSC Textile and Ittehad feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 19, 2022).

